Tom Hanks to shoot WWII film “Greyhound” on USS Kidd

State officials said Tom Hanks will film a new movie about World War II in Baton Rouge early next year, using the iconic USS Kidd as a location.

Louisiana Economic Development said pre-production for Greyhound has already begun, and other Baton Rouge locations will be used in the film.

The movie is an adaptation of the 1955 novel “The Good Sheppard” by C. S. Forester, which follows the efforts of the Navy destroyer USS Greyhound. The movie takes place during a 1942 escort mission when the Greyhound was guarding a military convoy crossing the Atlantic and watching for German U-boats which had attacked shipping lanes between America and Europe.

Hanks will star as the Greyhound’s commander, while the film will be directed by Academy Award-winner Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman, Hanks’ partner in the Playtone production company.

Greyhound is the first big film to use a new tax credit which boosts savings for companies shooting films outside New Orleans. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the incentive program into law last year, and LED said Hanks’ production will include an estimated $29.5 million in Louisiana spending an $7.6 million in payroll for Louisiana residents.

LED said there also six other film projects scheduled to shoot in Louisiana next year, and four productions currently filming through the end of 2017 including the Susan Sarandon-starring Butterfly in the Typewriter, which is loosely based off John Kennedy Toole’s “A Confederacy of Dunces.