Too fast, cops furious – illegal street racing under investigation

Believe it or not, the Fast and Furious movie franchise started way back in 2001. While most trends from that era are best left forgotten (the nu-metal stylings of Korn being a notable exception) that hasn’t stopped some would be Vin Diesels from burning rubber on Baton Rouge streets.

According to WBRZ, Baton Rouge Police are on the lookout for an underground street racing ring operating out of four locations across Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge Parish.

Offenders are wanted for illegal drag racing, as well as trespassing on private property. Apparently, the speedsters have been able to evade law enforcement thanks to well positioned lookouts. Or maybe they’re all just “2 Fast.”

Though police have been aware of the illegal activities for two years, they have been unable to make arrests on any of the offending dragsters.

Thrills aside, there may be a financial motivation behind these risky activities. According to police, Adrenaline junkies taking part in illegal races can receive up to $5,000 for winning.

Who would have guessed that one of 2001’s most obnoxious trends would make a comeback? If things continue in this direction, it might be time to dust off the Old Von Dutch trucker hat and bedazzled jeans.