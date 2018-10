Topgolf has started hiring for more than 350 positions at their first Baton Rouge location. The entertainment center is hiring servers, bartenders, maintenance, event consultants, coaches and more. Visit the Topgolf website to apply for open positions.

According to The Advocate, Topgolf broke ground in February for the $10 million, 65,000-square-foot location.The Baton Rouge location will be Topgolf’s 52nd location and is set to open early January 2019, no specific date yet.