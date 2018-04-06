TOPS could be even harder to get for LA students

A new bill is making its way through the House and could change TOPS completely.

Currently, TOPS is available to students who earn a 2.5 GPA and a 20 on the ACT. The new bill would change these qualifications to a 2.75 GPA and a 21 on the ACT. Although, students that would qualify before the new bill (with a 2.5 and 20) would still get some money, but only towards a technical college. These changes are meant to help students prepare for the transition to a 4-year college. To read more about the possible changes to TOPS, visit The Advocate.