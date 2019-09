Torchy’s Tacos will be making its way to Baton Rouge next year as part of its plan to open three new restaurant locations across Louisiana, WAFB reported yesterday.

The Austin-based restaurant will open locations in Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Lake Charles in 2020, but the company is currently accepting applications for Managing Partners, Assistant Managers and Kitchen Managers for those locations.

You can find more information about open positions and applying here. Read the full story here.