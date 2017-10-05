Tourism spending stays steady for BR

A new report by the University of New Orleans Hospitality Research Center shows tourists spent $1.6 billion in the Red Stick last year.

The report said tourism spending has remained roughly steady in the area for the past two years, but the city-parish saw a tax revenue bump by about seven percent, or $46 million more. Livingston Parish also saw their own gains in overall tourism spending, with an eight percent rise to $103.7 million.

Baton Rouge was the second-highest metro area in tourist spending, behind New Orleans. Tourists spent around $11 billion in the entire state during 2016.

The Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism commissioned the report.