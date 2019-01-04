Trouble with the law: sheriff seizes home of former Duke boy

It seems the law has finally caught up with at least one of the Duke boys.

According to court records, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seized John “Bo” Schneider’s property at 16050 Florida Boulevard in Holden after the former “Dukes of Hazard” actor failed to keep up on his mortgage payments.

A lawsuit leveled against Schneider by First Guaranty Bank claims that he had not made payments on the property since July 28, resulting in an outstanding balance of nearly a quarter-million dollars.

Court documents show that a judge ordered the sheriff to seize the land in November of 2018 – a move that surely brought a smile to Boss Hogg’s corrupt, cigar-stuffed face.

Die hard Dukes fans should get their checkbooks ready – the 57-acre tract of land is scheduled for auction on January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Livingston Parish Courthouse, with proceeds from the sale going to the bank to help recoup costs. General Lee not included.