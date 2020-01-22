Dig Baton Rouge
Food & DrinkHolidays

Try these local out-of-the-box king cake flavors

Erin Bowling Erin Bowling
24 hours ago

People have very strong feelings about who makes the best king cake in Baton Rouge, but regardless of which of these staple stores has your vote, there’s a bizarre, out-of-the-box king cake option right there next to your go-to. 

Calandro’s Banana Pudding – a banana cream-filled king cake, topped with Nilla wafers and banana chips 

Matherne’s Almond Wedding Cake – buttercream filling, icing and almonds blend that sought-after wedding cake vibe right into Mardi Gras season 



King Cake Season is here!😬



Rouse’s Unicorn King Cake  – whipped filling with traditional style icing, but loaded with unicorn colored sprinkles. This one is special order, so call ahead. 

Oak Point’s Elvis – a king cake filled with peanut butter, banana and chocolate, topped with more chocolate topping, drizzled with peanut butter and topped with bacon

Ralph’s Market Pina Colada – if you like pina coladas and getting caught in the rain, this just might be the king cake for you

The traditionalist in me has wildly skeptical thoughts about these flavors, but the foodie in me is too curious not to try some.

Comments

X