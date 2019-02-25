Twitter reacts to LSU’s overtime win against Vols

The Tigers defeated the Volunteers of Tennessee in overtime Saturday in an instant classic. Bask in the glory of victory with a few choice tweets from the big win. Geaux Tigers!

The wild final seconds of OT in @LSUBasketball's win over No.5 Tennessee!pic.twitter.com/9DW8AAjC7E — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 23, 2019

DOWN GOES TENNESSEE!



No. 13 LSU is now tied at the top of the SEC with the HUGE win over No. 5 Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/cdBeyYa3u5 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 23, 2019

I’m rewatching Will Wade’s introductory #LSU press conference he gave at the Student Union and it’s like he said it yesterday.



Everything he said is happening. — David LeBlanc (@DavidLeBlanc95) February 24, 2019

Mood in Baton Rouge! 👀pic.twitter.com/S17GK281Cq — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 23, 2019

Tennessee won’t make it out of the round of 32.. #NCAABasketball — Alan (@BigTrainWreck) February 20, 2019

So … to recap:@LSUgym 197-plus to win at Arkansas@mondohoss600 sets collegiate indoor record in pole vault



🏀 rocks the PMAC and takes down #5 Tennessee in OT



⚾️ sweeps at The Box#DecentWeekend #LSU — Walking With Tigers (@LSUTigersBook) February 25, 2019

“I feel like we are really a part of something special. I feel like this year is starting to look like a turning point in LSU Basketball.”



The Tigers overcame adversity Saturday to push back atop the SEC. Relive it here on today’s #BootUp🐯



🎙https://t.co/MWkHH1aNKq pic.twitter.com/u1kM7YR2w7 — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 25, 2019

Yeah we want duke



With Zion bring it on — Old Row LSU (@OldRowLSU) February 23, 2019