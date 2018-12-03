Twitter sounds off on LSU vs UCF in Fiesta Bowl

The selection committee has spoken: your LSU Tigers will face off against the Knights of UCF in Glendale at the 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Joe Burrow and the boys look to topple an undefeated UCF squad, whose perfect record spanning two seasons includes a win over Auburn in last year’s Peach Bowl (Auburn having been the only team to best national champs Alabama in regular season play).

Though the New Year’s Day matchup is still weeks away, the Twitterverse is already abuzz with plenty of smack talk (and lots of crying from UCF fans who thought their team deserved a playoff spot). Take a look at some choice selections below and get hyped to ring in 2019 with a victory for the Purple and Gold. Geaux Tigers!

“A lot of respect for LSU, what they do and the players they have, but at the end of the day there’s someone else in our way of going 1-0 every week.” -Mac Loudermilk Our guys when they heard we were headed to the @Fiesta_Bowl 👇 pic.twitter.com/vbzvIvsClP — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 3, 2018

Honored to be playing against the undefeated defending champs. This is our year @UCFStool pic.twitter.com/6HvF2uOVQR — #11 Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) December 2, 2018

The NCAA will never give UCF a chance: https://t.co/DPmpBGvSjN pic.twitter.com/6hIALEZzHi — Deadspin (@Deadspin) December 3, 2018

It’s the undefeated team that feels disrespected going against the SEC program that had to claw through a brutal schedule to get here. The Fiesta Bowl will be between the two teams feeling they have most to prove #LSU https://t.co/HLDORQ3dBD — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 3, 2018

Ed Orgeron asked about motivation against UCF: “This is where our team wanted to go. We have complete respect for UCF. We’re highly motivated. We’re not happy with how things went the last game.”#LSU — James Moran (@SmartestMoran) December 2, 2018

Realizing the Marching Knights won’t be able to play “Neck” in the bowl game because we’re playing LSU pic.twitter.com/Uy8sB87ZsN — (#8) UCF Barstool (@UCFStool) December 2, 2018

LET THE BAND PLAY NECK https://t.co/dwUjbBa79C — #11 Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) December 2, 2018