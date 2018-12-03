Dig Baton Rouge
LSU

Twitter sounds off on LSU vs UCF in Fiesta Bowl

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
6 hours ago

The selection committee has spoken: your LSU Tigers will face off against the Knights of UCF in Glendale at the 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Joe Burrow and the boys look to topple an undefeated UCF squad, whose perfect record spanning two seasons includes a win over Auburn in last year’s Peach Bowl (Auburn having been the only team to best national champs Alabama in regular season play).

Though the New Year’s Day matchup is still weeks away, the Twitterverse is already abuzz with plenty of smack talk (and lots of crying from UCF fans who thought their team deserved a playoff spot). Take a look at some choice selections below and get hyped to ring in 2019 with a victory for the Purple and Gold. Geaux Tigers!

 

 

 

 

 

 

