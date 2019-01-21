Twitter sounds off – Saints robbed in NFC Championship

As we’re all painfully aware, The New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl hopes were dashed yet again Sunday night in the NFC Championship matchup against the LA Rams.

The tipping-point in the game came care of one of the worst no-call penalties in NFL history, when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman’s severely-early hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis failed to draw a flag.

While it’s impossible to say for sure what would have happened if this crucial call had been made, let’s consider this: the penalty would have placed the Saints’ offense at the Ram’s 7 yard line, with fewer than 2 minutes left. From there it’s a chip-shot field goal, and off to the Super Bowl.

What’s done is done, and there’s nothing anyone can do to change the outcome of Sunday’s game. For what it’s worth, Drew Brees is very likely to return next year, and will surely be out for blood after this debacle.

In the meantime, let’s relive the agony and stew in our juices with some hot takes from Twitter. And remember: there’s always next year.

The @Saints got robbed on that pass interference call. Can’t believe you lose a shot to get to the Super Bowl that way. This will hurt forever. — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 20, 2019

Imagine not allowing the Saints to get to the Super Bowl because you thought this wasn’t a penalty pic.twitter.com/cyPNmkGUiB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 20, 2019

#Saints WR Michael Thomas to the league pic.twitter.com/ZYyD9If9Dp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2019

Saints fans show raw emotion after NFC championship game https://t.co/o1kTOr8mkW pic.twitter.com/H6DPkvMEsx — wdsu (@wdsu) January 21, 2019

Januarys have been heartbreaking of late for #Saints fans. Since winning Super Bowl XLIV, here’s how 3 of the 9 seasons have ended for the Saints. pic.twitter.com/csK91MmCMu — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) January 21, 2019

Let's look back at the end of that Rams vs. Saints game one more time. #LARvsNO pic.twitter.com/RZQzVnkOat — The Ringer (@ringer) January 21, 2019

The Referees in the most important game of the week on a 3rd down with less than 2 minutes left to play on a clear pass interference call #NFCChampionshipGame pic.twitter.com/g9w74baOSs — Woj Kiloswki (@MasM3l0) January 20, 2019

You get the idea. Need to vent? Sound off on the robbery of the century in the comments.