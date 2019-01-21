Dig Baton Rouge
Twitter sounds off – Saints robbed in NFC Championship

8 hours ago

As we’re all painfully aware, The New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl hopes were dashed yet again Sunday night in the NFC Championship matchup against the LA Rams.

The tipping-point in the game came care of one of the worst no-call penalties in NFL history, when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman’s severely-early hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis failed to draw a flag.

While it’s impossible to say for sure what would have happened if this crucial call had been made, let’s consider this: the penalty would have placed the Saints’ offense at the Ram’s 7 yard line, with fewer than 2 minutes left. From there it’s a chip-shot field goal, and off to the Super Bowl.

What’s done is done, and there’s nothing anyone can do to change the outcome of Sunday’s game. For what it’s worth, Drew Brees is very likely to return next year, and will surely be out for blood after this debacle.

In the meantime, let’s relive the agony and stew in our juices with some hot takes from Twitter. And remember: there’s always next year.

You get the idea. Need to vent? Sound off on the robbery of the century in the comments.

