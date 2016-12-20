Two food entrepreneurs from the capital city were chosen for Southern Living’s 2016 Food Awards. Each year, the magazine rounds up its favorite artisan food products from around the South.

Both Jay D’s Louisiana Molasses Mustard and Southern Art’s Original Hot Sauce won awards in the Spreads, Dips and Condiments category.

See what the magazine said about the condiments below:

Southern Art’s Original Hot Sauce: “Korean Southerner Kelly Woo bottled up the best of both cultures in this slow-burning sauce.”

Jay D’s Louisiana Molasses Mustard: “Tailgating king Jay Ducote’s mustard swaps honey for tangy molasses and cayenne.”

READ MORE

Comments