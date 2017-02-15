New locations of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar and Bistro Byronz are coming to Zachary, WAFB reports. These businesses will be part of the “Americana” community, an area similar to Perkins Rowe.

“Obviously with this type of growth brings more people, which brings more growth. So what we see now is we are at that tipping point where Zachary is becoming that big city with a small town feel,” said East Baton Rouge metro councilman Trae Welch, according to WAFB.

Walk-On’s has an opening date of March 11.

