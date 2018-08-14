Two former LSU students accused of hazing Max Gruver on September 14 were also involved in a hazing incident on September 6 of last year. In the September 6 case, another incoming Phi Delta Theta became violently ill and passed out after being hazed by other members of the fraternity.

The news of this similar case was revealed Monday during a prosecutor’s court filing in the Max Gruver case. East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson claims that both incidents are alarmingly similar and should be allowed to be used as evidence in the case. Visit The Advocate to read more about the ongoing case.