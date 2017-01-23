Now that college football players have made their decisions regarding the NFL draft, ESPN released its list of the SEC’s Top 25 returning players for 2017. Two LSU football players, junior defensive end Arden Key and junior running back Derrius Guice, have landed on the list. Key was ranked No. 1 and Guice was ranked No. 2.

See what ESPN said about the players below:

Arden Key

“After averaging an SEC-high 1.09 sacks per game as a sophomore (he had 12 in 11 games), Key is easily the conference’s top returning pass-rusher,” ESPN’s David Ching said.

Derrius Guice

“Among the nation’s top 31 rushers, nobody carried the ball fewer times than Guice (183 carries for an SEC-high 1,387 yards). Imagine what he’ll do as a full-time starter,” Ching said.

LSU opens its season on Sept. 2 against BYU in Houston.

