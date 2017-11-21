Uber fined $8.9M in Colorado over background checks

Public commissioners in Colorado hit Uber with a multimillion dollar fine for letting people with criminal records or vehicle offenses drive for the ride-sharing service.

According to CNN Money, the $8.9 million fine by the state Public Utilities Commissions came after an investigation which compared court records to Uber driver rolls. The commission said they found dozens of drivers who would have been flagged on background checks, but were approved to drive by Uber anyway.

The PUC said several drivers didn’t have valid licenses or provided fake names to the company, including one case where a previously-escaped felon was allowed to drive. More than 60 had interlock devices on their car from drunk driving offenses.

Uber said they had an error in how they handled background checks out of Colorado, and “immediately” took action to correct it. Colorado has a law prohibiting drivers with any felony conviction from working for Uber or other rides-haring services, which Uber said is different than other states’ ride-sharing regulations.