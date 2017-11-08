Uber, NASA working on flying taxis

Ever stuck on Highland, Government, College, I-10… well, anywhere in Baton Rouge, and wish you could just zoom over all the congestion?

Uber has partnered with NASA to move work forward on their sci-fi solution to the very real problem of gridlock: flying taxis.

The ridesharing company announced in April they were working on an initiative called uberAIR, and recently said they connected with NASA to develop the air management systems needed to handle a fleet of flying taxis.

Uber plans to introduce a few test vehicles to Los Angeles, Dallas, and Dubai by 2020. No idea when Baton Rouge would make that list.

Image: UberAIR