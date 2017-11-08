Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Business

Uber, NASA working on flying taxis

Russell Jones
15 hours ago

Ever stuck on Highland, Government, College, I-10… well, anywhere in Baton Rouge, and wish you could just zoom over all the congestion?

Uber has partnered with NASA to move work forward on their sci-fi solution to the very real problem of gridlock: flying taxis.

The ridesharing company announced in April they were working on an initiative called uberAIR, and recently said they connected with NASA to develop the air management systems needed to handle a fleet of flying taxis.

Uber plans to introduce a few test vehicles to Los Angeles, Dallas, and Dubai by 2020. No idea when Baton Rouge would make that list.

Read More

Image: UberAIR

Comments

You may also like

Business

Pooch pampering coming to Highland Road Marketplace

A new doggie resort announced plans to open a location in Highland Road Marketplace next year. Canine Social bills itself as an all-in-one stop dedicated to doggos. The puppy resort will offer safe and secure boarding facilities or just a place for...

1 week ago

november

06novallday09alldayBoil & Roux: 99¢ Margaritas

06nov(nov 6)4:00 pm10(nov 10)4:00 pmBin 77 Happy Hour

06nov(nov 6)4:00 pm10(nov 10)4:00 pmHappy Hour @ Bar Louie

08nov(nov 8)10:30 am09(nov 9)10:30 amOktoberfest at Middendorf's

09novalldayalldayBoil & Roux: 75¢ Wings

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X