Wish Uber could deliver your lunch? Your wish just came true.

UberEats, a food delivery service created recently by Uber, is coming to Baton Rouge, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. Though a concrete timeline has not been released, users will be able to order food remotely through a mobile app.

“We’re excited to launch in Baton Rouge soon, bringing a way for people to get the food they love at Uber speed,” an UberEats spokesperson says in a statement. “Stay tuned for more information.”

Read More

Comments