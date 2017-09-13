UberEats offers free delivery for BR launch

You can now call an Uber in Baton Rouge to bring you a drink – or a kolache, cake, or sandwich – instead of taking you home from the bar.

UberEats launched this week for the Baton Rouge area, and around 50 different restaurants and eateries are in the lineup.

Among those offering meals through the ride hailing service are Ambrosia Bakery and Deli, Kolache Kitchen, Chicken Shack, Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts, Kona Grill, Jay’s BBQ, Cupcake Allie, and more.

To get your meal, download the UberEats app or go to their website and browse the different choices. The app will also call out any fees for busy areas as it totals the price of your meal and delivery charge. Details about those fees and the app are on the UberEats Baton Rouge FAQ.

People interested can use the TRYEATSBR promo code to get free delivery on three meals this week.