Uncle Earl’s gets new owners, new life

The owners of Phil’s Oyster Bar and other investors are behind the launch of a new and improved Uncle Earls, which they hope to transform into a “refined neighborhood bar” complete with a VIP section and live music.

Renovations on the longtime Perkins Road establishment have already begun, with an opening targeted for early March of this year.

Among Uncle Earl’s new owners are Phil’s Oyster Bar partners Jordan and Anthony Piazza, who hope to replicate the Oyster Bar’s success with this new venture.

“The name is the only thing that is staying the same,” Jordan Piazza says. “We want this to become a neighborhood destination.”

Located next to Juban’s on Perkins Road, the new Uncle Earl’s will boast a renovated outdoor patio and larger indoor stage, as well as a private VIP section and an expanded, upscale bar.