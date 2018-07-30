Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & Culture

Uncorked: yummy food, save the animals and of course, WINE

DIG Staff DIG Staff
6 hours ago

Forum 35 is closing out the summer with an Uncorked that you don’t want to miss.

Here’s how you play: In teams of 1, 2 or 3 your team will bring 3 bottles of the featured wine, Sauvignon Blanc. Two bottles of the wine will be blind taste tested and scored by all attendees. That’s a LOT of wine to taste.

The winner: The 3rd bottle is reserved for a prize lot. The team with the highest score gets EACH TEAM’S 3rd BOTTLE. Yes, that is a lot of bottles to bring home.

The loser: Unfortunately, the team with the lowest scoring wine brings home their 3rd bottle. To drink alone and cry probably.

All of the proceeds from this summer’s Uncorked will benefit Friends of the Animals. Uncorked is Thursday, August 2 at the Old Bogan Fire Museum. Individual and team tickets are available here.

Comments

You may also like

Arts & Culture

Weekend Lineup: Forum 35’s Art Melt

In its 15th year, Forum 35’s Art Melt gives local artists a chance to feature their talents through fine art, music and performing arts. The free exhibit will open at the Capitol Park Museum on Saturday, July 21 at 4 p.m. and will be open to...

2 weeks ago

Place du Plantier welcomes you home!

Place du Plantier Apartment Homes

july

30julalldayallday$5 Merch Mule Monday

30jul(jul 30)11:00 am(jul 30)11:00 amJuly Beer of the Month

30jul(jul 30)4:00 pm(jul 30)4:00 pmHappy Hour @ Bin 77

30jul(jul 30)7:00 pm(jul 30)7:00 pmSide Quest Open Mic Comedy Show

30jul(jul 30)7:00 pm(jul 30)7:00 pmThe *New* Monday Night Jam at The Station

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X