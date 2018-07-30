Uncorked: yummy food, save the animals and of course, WINE

Forum 35 is closing out the summer with an Uncorked that you don’t want to miss.

Here’s how you play: In teams of 1, 2 or 3 your team will bring 3 bottles of the featured wine, Sauvignon Blanc. Two bottles of the wine will be blind taste tested and scored by all attendees. That’s a LOT of wine to taste.

The winner: The 3rd bottle is reserved for a prize lot. The team with the highest score gets EACH TEAM’S 3rd BOTTLE. Yes, that is a lot of bottles to bring home.

The loser: Unfortunately, the team with the lowest scoring wine brings home their 3rd bottle. To drink alone and cry probably.

All of the proceeds from this summer’s Uncorked will benefit Friends of the Animals. Uncorked is Thursday, August 2 at the Old Bogan Fire Museum. Individual and team tickets are available here.