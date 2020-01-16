Unique local desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth

Got a sweet tooth that you just can’t shake? Try one of these unique desserts found right here in Baton Rouge!

Bubble Waffle & Tea

Bubble Waffle & Tea is the first location to come to Louisiana and only the second location established. Bubble Waffle & Tea serves (you guessed it) tea along with twisted, fluffy waffle cones filled with ice cream, toppings and a drizzle. Get one of their menu’s pre-made combinations or create your own!

Bubble Waffle & Tea is located at 601 W. Lee Drive and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rita’s Italian Ice

Rita’s Italian Ice brings a typically northern treat down to the south. Rita’s in Baton Rouge is the first and only Rita’s location in Louisiana, and really the south in general. Most of their locations are in the northeast in Pennsylvania, making Rita’s a very special treat to be able to get right here in Baton Rouge.

In addition to gourmet Italian ice (mango is my personal favorite) Rita’s also has hand-scooped, soft serve custard and homemade waffle cones. The shop also serves Gelati, Mistos and Blendinis, all varying combinations of the Italian Ice and frozen custard.

Rita’s Italian Ice is located at 1082 W. Lee Drive and is open every day from noon to 10 p.m.

Rock N’ Pops

Rock N’ Pops is a gourmet popsicle shop located just behind Barnes & Noble in Perkins Rowe. Customers first choose their popsicle—flavors range from fruity flavors like mango to classic flavors like cookies and cream. Next, you choose your drizzle and your toppings. Put as much or as little as you want!

Rock N’ Pops is located at 10001 Perkins Rowe and is open Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

La Divina Italian Café

La Divina Italian Café brings authentic Italian gelato right here to Baton Rouge. Pair your gelato with an espresso or an affogato for a delicious hot and cold gourmet pairing.

La Divina Italian Café is located at 3535 Perkins Road #360 and is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CounterspaceBR

CounterspaceBR just released its handmade, vegan king cake pop tarts. They are exclusively at MJ’s Café, so hurry before the limited quantities run out.

Have a favorite dessert? Let us know, so we can add it to the list!