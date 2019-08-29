The LSU athletics department announced about a month ago that it was reconsidering its relationship with the academic side of campus. Athletic Director Scott Woodward said he would re-evaluate the fund-transfer policy that was initiated in 2012.

Between 2012 and 2017, LSU athletics funded $50 million to the university itself due to the fund-transfer policy which was initially and unprecedently introduced by former Athletic Director Joe Alleva.

“It was basically supposed to go on for five years…it was never intended to be a perpetual thing,” an LSU Athletics representative said.

Woodward said in a speech to the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday, Aug. 29 that changes would be coming after this year. Though the athletic department will still continue to help the university, it is likely the department will stop making lump-sum payments for academic expenses after this year, reported Greater Baton Rouge Business Report yesterday.

“We are going to start looking at providing one-time funding to the university, whether for a building or some improvements that are needed or something like that,” Woodward told Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

You can read the full story here.