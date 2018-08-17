Dig Baton Rouge
Update on the LSU quarterback battle

Cody Worsham
7 hours ago

By CODY WORSHAM | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

 

LSU’s offense has had an entirely new look the last two days.

The scholarship quarterback quota has been halved, with the transfers of Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan, but the exits of those players has only brought the best out of the two remaining, Ed Orgeron told the media Wednesday.

“I’ve seen a complete difference on our offense the last couple of days,” he said. “There’s more consistency. Guys are playing with a lot of fire. There’s still a long way to go. But I see a pep in those guys step. Obviously, with four guys, nobody knew what was going on or who was going to be the starter.”

Sports

LSU now down to 2 quarterbacks

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor   The LSU quarterback competition has been cut in half. Quarterback Lowell Narcisse has left the football program and intends to transfer to another school, the redshirt-freshman announced in a tweet...

2 days ago

