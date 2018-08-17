Update on the LSU quarterback battle

By CODY WORSHAM | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

LSU’s offense has had an entirely new look the last two days.

The scholarship quarterback quota has been halved, with the transfers of Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan, but the exits of those players has only brought the best out of the two remaining, Ed Orgeron told the media Wednesday.

“I’ve seen a complete difference on our offense the last couple of days,” he said. “There’s more consistency. Guys are playing with a lot of fire. There’s still a long way to go. But I see a pep in those guys step. Obviously, with four guys, nobody knew what was going on or who was going to be the starter.”

Image: Tiger Rag