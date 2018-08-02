Dig Baton Rouge
Update on the Nicholson Gateway project

DIG Staff DIG Staff
7 hours ago

In case you missed it, “Nicholson Gateway project” is just a fancy name for the new on-campus home and retail development for upperclassmen and graduate students at LSU.

Students have been patiently waiting the finish of this project since they began construction in November 2016. But, according to the Nicholson Gateway Twitter page, move-in day is set for August 12.

Nicholson Gateway also announced via Twitter what kind of restaurants and retail that students can expect from the development.

Read more about what to expect this fall from Nicholson Gateway and check out WAFB for a sneak peak inside.

Image: https://www.nicholsongateway.com/

