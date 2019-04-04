The Urban Congress on African American Males – a strategic initiative of the Baton Rouge nonprofit organization, MetroMorphosis, will host its fourth annual General Convening on Saturday, April 13 at the McKinley Alumni Center, at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive, Baton Rouge. The theme for this year’s convening, “The Village Renewed,” is attributed to the continued pursuit of partnership and collaboration in the work of transforming social systems that negatively impact African American males in Baton Rouge.

Speakers for this event will include:

– East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

– Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

– Co-Founder and National Fellowship Director of BMe Community Benjamin Evans

Urban Congress’s mission is to help shift the community’s mindset towards African-American males in Baton Rouge. They hope to bring awareness and celebrate the numerous contributions these men have given to the city as well as acknowledge the systemic nature of the problems they unfortunately have to face. In order to change this for the better, Urban Congress is seeking to “amplify their collective aspirations and identify the tools they need to overcome the obstacles in realizing these aspirations.”

If you would like to learn more about the Urban Congress as well as its upcoming General Convening follow the link here.

