Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
BusinessNewsPeople & Community

USDA Offers Low-Interest Loans for Agricultural Producers in Louisiana Impacted by Natural Disasters

DIG Staff DIG Staff
3 days ago

Some Louisiana agricultural producers who lost property as the result of recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) physical loss loans, said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
Mike Strain, D.V.M.

The primary damaged area is Wilkinson County in Mississippi which incurred losses caused by a tornado that happened on April 7, 2019. Producers in the contiguous Mississippi counties of Adams, Amite and Franklin, along with Concordia, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes in Louisiana are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due Dec. 30, 2019.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fences, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored
crops and hay.

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit their website here.

Comments

You may also like

may

16may6:00 pm9:00 pmRock N Rowe ft The Walrus - A Beatles Tribute Band @ Perkins Rowe

17may5:00 pm8:00 pmLive After Five! @ Downtown Baton Rouge

18may12:00 pm10:30 pmBaton Rouge Oyster Festival

20mayAll DayKids Eat Free! @ Mason's Grill

21may5:00 pm9:00 pmKid's Yoga @ White Star Market

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X