Some Louisiana agricultural producers who lost property as the result of recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) physical loss loans, said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

Mike Strain, D.V.M.

The primary damaged area is Wilkinson County in Mississippi which incurred losses caused by a tornado that happened on April 7, 2019. Producers in the contiguous Mississippi counties of Adams, Amite and Franklin, along with Concordia, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes in Louisiana are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due Dec. 30, 2019.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fences, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored

crops and hay.

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit their website here.