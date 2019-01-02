Victory in the desert: Twitter sounds off on LSU bowl win

The 2019 Fiesta Bowl is in the books, with LSU’s Tigers trouncing the Knights of UCF for the first-ever New Year’s Six win in program history. Whether you’re still basking in the glow of victory or recovering from game day celebrations, check out what some of the Twittersphere’s top minds had to say about the game and LSU’s big win. Geaux Tigers!

🔥🔥🏈 Some of Fanatics View’s best stills from the Fiesta Bowl 📸#LSUvsUCF #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/uRORK3yuvz — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) January 2, 2019

Yup & your sidelined cheered the cheap shot like they won the super bowl. Meanwhile @Joe_Burrow10 got up, threw 4 tds and sent your sorry ass home with an L. #LSUvsUCF @UCF_Football # https://t.co/4G3zW4HEmk — John Porter (@_JohnPorter) January 2, 2019

That’s Ight I’ll take the 4 tds and the dub https://t.co/VVDLdQbqNW — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) January 1, 2019

We gonna ignore the fact ucf got dominated by lsu’s practice squad? Missing 10 defensive starters and still held them to under 300 yards. #GeauxTigers #FiestaBowl #LSUvsUCF — Zeke (@itzyaboyZeke) January 1, 2019

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Sponsored By

So LSU beat undefeated, defending “National Champion” UCF, so are the Tigers now National Champions? #GeauxTigers — Louisiana Humor (@cajunhumor) January 1, 2019

Congrats to UCF on picking up what they need to finally get serious playoff consideration a quality SEC loss — The Other Matt Brown (@MattSBN) January 1, 2019

It’s good to be the best https://t.co/r2DgbSxdn7 — National Champs Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) January 1, 2019