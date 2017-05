Former LSU running back bought his mom a Mercedes-Benz for Mother’s Day, sharing the sweet moment on Instagram.

Anything for you baby I love you…… BN ish 👌 A post shared by Leonard Fournette (@leonardfournette) on May 4, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

He then followed up with this post on Twitter:

From the trenches to this love you momma #God100 pic.twitter.com/OcBlG4qhHP — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) May 4, 2017

Fournette was picked fourth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft last week.

Photo: DIG File.

