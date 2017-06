Louisiana UPS driver Doniel Kidd is now Internet famous for a very cute reason.

According to a report from myarklamiss.com, a video of Kidd has gone viral. The video, taken by Staci Burns, captures Kidd taking a few selfies with Burns’ dogs while on his route. See the video below:

The video currently has more than 1 million views and 7,000 shares.

