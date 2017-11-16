Coffee stand turns fuel into a new passion

Ben Nguyen hit the ground running in Baton Rouge as a tech entrepreneur, but has turned the thing he needed to keep him going – good, strong coffee – into a new passion.

This week Nguyen opened Uncle Ben’s Coffee, a small yellow building on Florida Boulevard near Baton Rouge Community College which offers his favorite brews for people who need their caffeine kick. The menu includes Nguyen’s signature gourmet Vietnamese coffee, alongside hot and cold brew as well as fruit teas and some soft drinks.

Nguyen said he went beyond the normal expectations people have of coffee and sweetened condensed milk while developing his signature blend, which combines cream and other flavors with a very strong bean. He said he’s knocking the price down to $1 for a 12 oz. cup during his opening week.

“We are working in the creative field,” Nguyen said in a recent interview streamed to Facebook, “and coffee is our fuel.”

We are extremely grateful for a lot of love and support on our soft opening day. Over 50 cups of coffee sold.We will… Posted by Uncle Ben's Coffee on Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Before this week’s opening, Uncle Ben’s Coffee could be found at several entrepreneurial and business events throughout the city-parish. Nguyen still offers catering services through his website for special events, conferences or business functions, and says he hopes the community of creatives in Baton Rouge makes his coffee bar a favored hangout.

Image: Uncle Ben’s Coffee / Facebook