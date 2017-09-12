LSU Police are looking into a fight which happened during this past weekend’s tailgate and was posted across social media, according to a report.

WBRZ said on Monday investigators are trying to find the people involved in the fight, which included a man with a cast on his hand who took a swing at another man on the Parade Ground.

Warning: Contains strong language.

A dude in a cast fighting everyone might not seem normal, but this is LSU 🐅 pic.twitter.com/hQnGyydCjU — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) September 10, 2017

Some bystanders tried to break the fight up, others stood with their phones filming it.

Other videos showed what appears to be the same person fighting other two other people on the Parade Grounds.

Anyone with information about this fight should call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231.

Aaaaand he's down for the count pic.twitter.com/qXegkCWvTz — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) September 11, 2017

