Volunteer Opportunity for MLK Day

1 min ago

Celebrate one of the most influential members in our nation’s history by helping your community.

In partnership with The Walls Project, The MLK Festival of Service gives community members the opportunity to provide services to the surrounding areas. Volunteer opportunities include painting buildings and murals, planting trees, repairing fences and hauling trash from volunteer areas.

Click here to register to be a volunteer. Volunteer slots are available until Tuesday at 5pm.

Image: Facebook/MLK Festival of Service 2018

