VooDoo BBQ & Grill closes Nicholson Drive location

VooDoo BBQ announced in a Facebook post earlier today the Nicholson Dr. location near LSU will be permanently closed.

photo source: VooDoo BBQ & Grill

The statement reads:

“The VooDoo BBQ at LSU near Fieldhouse made the difficult decision to permanently close. You can find your VooDoo fix at VoodDoo BBQ Drusilla Lane! Thank you to all of our guests for their patronage over the years and we look forward to seeing you at 3510 Drusilla Lane

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70809. VooDoo BBQ LSU via Facebook

The Nicholson location is the second Baton Rouge VooDoo BBQ location to close; the Perkins Rowe location closed in October 2018.

The announcement also follows the recent closures of Mellow Mushroom and Mr. Ronnie’s which were announced last week.