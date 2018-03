The rapidly-growing sports bar chain opens today in Prairieville!

While construction took a little longer than expected (what else is new), Walk-On’s opens their doors to the public today. The restaurant includes a large outdoor patio, over 70 high-def TV’s and more than 50 beers on tap. Read more about what the new location has to offer as well as other upcoming Walk-On’s locations in the area HERE.

Check out the new Walk-On’s on Airline Hwy today!