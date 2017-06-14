If you’ve always wanted to be on the silver screen, you may now have a chance.

Filmmakers are looking for extras for the movie “Louisiana Caviar,” which will be directed by actor Cuba Gooding Jr., according to Nola.com. The film will be shot in New Orleans, and extras with boxing experience between the ages of 18 and 25 are encouraged to apply.

If you’re interested in being a part of the film, email [email protected]

