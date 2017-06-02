If you’ve ever wanted to know how politics work in Washington, D.C. work, a new LSU class taught by Former Sen. John Breaux may be the ticket.

“I am excited to become a part of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication,” Breaux said in a University Relations news release. “I hope to encourage young scholars to become involved in the political process while giving insight into how government works today and how we can improve it in the future.”

Breaux, who served in the U.S. House and Senate for 33 years, will teach the class as part of the political communication department of the Manship School of Mass Communication. He’s currently senior counsel at a Washington global law firm.

