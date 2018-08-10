Wanted: 400-pound stolen statue

Baton Rouge authorities are searching for the missing iron statue that was taken from the Mississippi River levee. According to The Advocate, the statue is estimated at $60,000, weighs 400 pounds and was bolted down to a bench which was bolted down to a bike path. This leads us to think, how in the WORLD did this happen?

The Baton Rouge police are asking that anyone with information about the crime reach out via www.crimestoppersbr.com or on the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers Facebook page.