Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
News

Wanted: 400-pound stolen statue

DIG Staff DIG Staff
5 mins ago

Baton Rouge authorities are searching for the missing iron statue that was taken from the Mississippi River levee. According to The Advocate, the statue is estimated at $60,000, weighs 400 pounds and was bolted down to a bench which was bolted down to a bike path. This leads us to think, how in the WORLD did this happen?

The Baton Rouge police are asking that anyone with information about the crime reach out via www.crimestoppersbr.com or on the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Comments

You may also like

News

The good news just keeps coming for Jordan Taylor

Believe it or not, story still keeps getting better! According to The Advocate, viral do-gooder Jordan Taylor was invited to the back-to-school employee convocation in Central and surprised with the Culture Coin award. But it didn’t stop there...

3 days ago

august

10aug(aug 10)11:00 am(aug 10)11:00 amBrunch Everyday! (limited time offer)

10aug(aug 10)7:00 pm12(aug 12)7:00 pmBlack Out Loud Conference 2018

10aug(aug 10)7:00 pm(aug 10)7:00 pmFlorida Street Blowhards @ Poor Boy Lloyd's

10aug(aug 10)8:00 pmMarc Broussard in Concert

10aug(aug 10)8:30 pm(aug 10)8:30 pmMagic Mike Tour

Enjoy a dog park today!

BREC Dog Parks

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X