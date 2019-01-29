Warm up with…Poké?

In the midst of the growing poké scene in Baton Rouge is also a growing cold front.

Fear not – the team who first brought us this asian-inspired dish are stepping up to the plate with another unique offering. Southfin has developed a warm poke bowl to get you through this week.

This week only (as of now, but peer pressure is real), Southfin is serving up “Aloha Pork Bowls” with hot pulled pork, grilled pineapple, corn, bell peppers, carrots, jalapeños, cabbage, cilantro, macadamias and a teriyaki glaze.

When the cold moves in this week, warm up with this unexpected treat from Southfin!