Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Warm up with winter dishes

Erin Bowling Erin Bowling
1 min ago

There is nothing like a warm meal on a cold night, or in our case a winter night with your A/C cranking. Here are some great dishes to warm you up this winter.

Pho
Pho is a Vietnamese noodle soup made with chicken or beef broth and a unique, hearty blend of herbs. You’ll get protein options and a spread of add-ins including jalapeños, making it a great cold weather cure. Try The Works Pho at Ava Street, Dang’s, or Bao.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

All the pho lovers will rejoice at @avastreetcafe. Great pho, great vibe .#gobr #eatbr #idigbr

A post shared by Eat Baton Rouge (@eatbatonrouge) on

Curry
Thai and Indian curry both offer the thick, warm sauces and the spice you need to warm up. You can’t go wrong with Panang Shrimp from Rama for Thai curry. For Indian curry, hit a lunch buffet feast at India’s or Bay Leaf. Tikka masala, malai kofta, and korma will warm you right up.

Ramen
Not the stuff that comes out of a pack. Japanese ramen broths are made with lots of love, time, and ingredients you probably don’t have in your pantry. It’s one of those dishes you leave to the experts. Luckily, we have a few experts in town. Check out Chow Yum Phat, Umami, or Soji for ramen done right.

Gumbo
This one goes without saying. Chimes, Elsie’s, Parrain’s, Dempsey’s, Pot and Paddle, Eliza – there is no shortage of great gumbo here. Or, head to Iverstine Butcher for all the ingredients you need to make a great gumbo at home.

Corn Soups
Another gem we can thank the south for. This humble little soup’s nostalgia warms you inside and out. Try Chime’s Shrimp and Corn Soup or Parrain’s Crab and Corn Bisque. It’s not corn-related, but I have to throw a shout out here to the Brie and Crabmeat soup at Mansur’s.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@thechimeshighland has the cure for all your dreary weather blues. #eatbatonrouge #225batonrouge 📸: shrimp and corn soup

A post shared by Eat Baton Rouge (@eatbatonrouge) on

We know we are just scraping the surface here. Comment below with your favorite warm up dish in town.

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

Fab five: White Star expands brunch, adds live music

As White Star Market hits its 6 month anniversary, some new changes are taking place. The first, is a much anticipated expansion of its Sunday brunch offerings. “The most overwhelmingpiece of feedback we received since opening was that our guests...

1 day ago

november

29nov(nov 29)7:30 pm(nov 29)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

30nov(nov 30)5:00 pm(nov 30)5:00 pmFestival of Lights at The Louisiana Art & Science Museum

30nov(nov 30)6:00 pmMDA Toast to Life Sponsorship

30nov(nov 30)7:00 pm(nov 30)7:00 pmForum 35's Reindeer Run

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X