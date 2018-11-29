Warm up with winter dishes

There is nothing like a warm meal on a cold night, or in our case a winter night with your A/C cranking. Here are some great dishes to warm you up this winter.

Pho

Pho is a Vietnamese noodle soup made with chicken or beef broth and a unique, hearty blend of herbs. You’ll get protein options and a spread of add-ins including jalapeños, making it a great cold weather cure. Try The Works Pho at Ava Street, Dang’s, or Bao.

Curry

Thai and Indian curry both offer the thick, warm sauces and the spice you need to warm up. You can’t go wrong with Panang Shrimp from Rama for Thai curry. For Indian curry, hit a lunch buffet feast at India’s or Bay Leaf. Tikka masala, malai kofta, and korma will warm you right up.

Ramen

Not the stuff that comes out of a pack. Japanese ramen broths are made with lots of love, time, and ingredients you probably don’t have in your pantry. It’s one of those dishes you leave to the experts. Luckily, we have a few experts in town. Check out Chow Yum Phat, Umami, or Soji for ramen done right.

Gumbo

This one goes without saying. Chimes, Elsie’s, Parrain’s, Dempsey’s, Pot and Paddle, Eliza – there is no shortage of great gumbo here. Or, head to Iverstine Butcher for all the ingredients you need to make a great gumbo at home.

Corn Soups

Another gem we can thank the south for. This humble little soup’s nostalgia warms you inside and out. Try Chime’s Shrimp and Corn Soup or Parrain’s Crab and Corn Bisque. It’s not corn-related, but I have to throw a shout out here to the Brie and Crabmeat soup at Mansur’s.

We know we are just scraping the surface here. Comment below with your favorite warm up dish in town.