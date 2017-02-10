WATCH: See the trailer for Sofia Coppola’s Louisiana-filmed ‘The Beguiled’
The first trailer for “The Beguiled,” written and directed by Sofia Coppola, is out now, and if you look closely, you might see some familiar scenery.
The film was shot partially at Madewood Plantation House in Napoleonville, Louisiana.
“The Beguiled,” based on the book by Thomas Cullinan and the 1971 adaptation starring Clint Eastwood, follows the story of a Union soldier imprisoned an in all-girls boarding school. The 2017 film stars Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell and more.