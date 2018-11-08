Watch: Tigers have 3 words for Arkansas

Mean. Tough. Nasty.

Those are the choice words Coach O and team have for the Razorbacks. The Tigers seek redemption after the humbling loss to Bama and look to win-out for a quality bowl bid.

The good news is LSU happens to have a history of bouncing back after a Bama loss. They thumped the Razorbacks last year 33-10 and 38-10 the year prior after being rolled by the Tide.

No. 7 LSU (7-2, 4-2 SEC) faces Arkansas (2-7, 0-5) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.