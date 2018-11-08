Watch: Tigers have 3 words for Arkansas

Mean. Tough. Nasty.
Those are the choice words Coach O and team have for the Razorbacks. The Tigers seek redemption after the humbling loss to Bama and look to win-out for a quality bowl bid.
The good news is LSU happens to have a history of bouncing back after a Bama loss. They thumped the Razorbacks last year 33-10 and 38-10 the year prior after being rolled by the Tide.
No. 7 LSU (7-2, 4-2 SEC) faces Arkansas (2-7, 0-5) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Mean.
Tough.
Nasty.
Bring it for SIXTY minutes on Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/t5rwI2atij
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 8, 2018