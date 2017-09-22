6 ways to pregame on Friday

We know you’re busy. It’s a packed weekend already with LSU in town and a heat wave which refuses to move on. Here’s our favorite things going on around the Red Stick tonight:

Tacos & Tequila – Party under the interstate with some of Baton Rouge’s freshest eats and finest drinks. Bite N Booze’s Jay Ducote teams up with Brickyard South to bring out several of their friends and compete for best tacos, while bartenders mix tequila drinks and more for you to sample and vote for your favorite. Presented by Avion.

Food Truck Roundup at Tin Roof – Drinks, music, and lots of ready-to-move food is on the menu for Friday’s Food Truck Roundup. Tin Roof Brewing will welcome Fete au Fete, Not Yo Average Nacho, Taco de Paco, Rouge-A-Roux’s, and Mr. RONNIE’S FAMOUS HOT DONUTS out along with EscoSoulMusic starting at 5 p.m.

City Pork’s Cochon de Lait – To celebrate fall (and ignore the 90-degree weather forecast) City Pork will hold a cochon de lait night at their Deli and Charcuterie Friday. On the menu: whole-roasted pig stuffed with boudin, smoked corn grits, local greens and bread pudding. $15 gets you all you can eat!

Live After 5 – This week features the River City Hit Squad starting at 5 p.m. The seven-member squad brings dance, pop, rock and R&B to the stage for a show that stretches across ‘60s Soul, ‘70s Funk, ‘80s Pop Rock to Modern alternative and Hip-Hop.

Theatre Baton Rouge’s “To Kill A Mockingbird” – If staying inside is more your speed, Theatre Baton Rouge puts up “To Kill A Mockingbird” starting Friday night. The adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel will run through Oct. 8 at TBR, and you can click here for ticket information.

27th Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival – Finally, get above it all with a trip in one of the many hot air balloons which will be flying over Ascension Parish starting Friday evening. The Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival returns after missing last year due to the catastrophic flooding, with live music and family events scheduled through Saturday night. Be sure to bring your lawn chair and sunscreen, but leave the ice chests and pets at home – more details here.

Image: Bite and Booze, Mr. Taco / Facebook