We tried Bumsteers’ brunch menu – here’s our favorite items

Bumsteers is the new brunch spot you didn’t know you were looking for.

While many of my friends poured into a few of the traditional brunch spots in town and waited for hours, I headed to Bumsteers for a great meal. Their brunch menu has only been around for 6 weeks, but they’re shortly becoming one of my favorite places to go to.

They offer a good mix of traditional breakfast items, Tex-Mex inspired brunch fixes and a few more interesting options. For a twist on a traditional brunch, we recommend trying avocado toast with shrimp, a breakfast burger, or yogurt and house-made granola. For a Tex-Mex spin, enjoy some breakfast tacos, chilaquiles (breakfast nachos!) or burritos covered in green chili sauce, queso or mole.

A few more innovative options include sweet potato waffles with korean fried chicken, kimchi and a fried egg. We tried this dish – it’s killer and has a great kick! They also offer a Thai Hash Bowl with sweet potato hash, thai beef, aioli and a fried egg as well as pancakes topped with your favorite childhood cereal.

A bonus: Bumsteers offers bottomless mimosas for $12, along with micheladas and bloody marys, on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am – 2 pm for all of your brunch enjoyment.