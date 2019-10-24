We tried one of Eliza’s 3-course, chef-curated weekly dinners

In addition to Eliza’s very well done permanent list of Louisiana classics, they also offer a 3 course, chef-curated dinner every week. It’s a way for the chefs to step out of the box, get their creative juices flowing and have some fun. Patrons have a chance to enjoy a fresh new take from this team.

The kitchen team described the style as new American dishes inspired by southern ingredients. This week’s menu started with corn fried oyster stew. The oysters were enormous, fried to a buttery perfect with a crispy exterior and served with rice and a dark, rich stew gravy.

The second course was lamb ragù served with mint ricotta. The ragu was rich and flavorful, and the pasta cook was great. The mint ricotta added a really nice layer of creaminess to the dish and thickened the sauce so that it stuck well to the pasta.

Dinner finished with a divine slice of praline cheesecake, clearly homemade. It was rich and decadent, while maintaining the airy texture and tanginess you want from a cheesecake. It was topped with salted caramel and spiced pecans.

The entire meal was $32. It’s so refreshing to see a coursed meal that won’t break the bank. Plus, in perfect Eliza fashion, the the flavors are all so well executed. The staff and dining room are as delightful as ever, and the menu stayed true to the type of dishes you know and love at Eliza but with a fun new take.

If you haven’t given Eliza a try, you must. It’s a lovely, quaint little escape tucked away on Jefferson Highway. The space give you all the feels, and the food won’t let you down.

Follow Eliza on Instagram to see each week’s new menu.