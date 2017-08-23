If you have any outdoor plans in the next few days, you may want to rethink them.

Tropical depression Harvey, a weather system expected to affect the coast of Texas and parts of Louisiana, could to be upgraded to a tropical storm, according to The Weather Channel. It has the potential to become a hurricane.

ATTENTION residents of TX and LA: extremely heavy rain and dangerous flooding is possible Fri-Mon due to a tropical system #txwx #lawx pic.twitter.com/Tgo9bdFWOA — NWS (@NWS) August 23, 2017

Areas near the Texas and Louisiana coasts are at risk for potential flooding due to heavy rainfall.

Read More

Comments