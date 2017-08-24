Update: Tropical Storm Harvey has been upgraded to a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the key messages for rapidly intensifying #Hurricane #Harvey for the 1 pm CDT Special Advisory. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/V9fXLewx1L — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency as a precaution ahead of the hurricane due to the threat of flooding and the possibility of Louisiana being in the path of the hurricane after it hits Texas, according to Nola.com.

While it’s still early in the game, according to The Weather Channel, Tropical Storm Harvey has the potential to become a category 3 hurricane before landfall.

BREAKING: Tropical Storm #Harvey has intensified. Forecast to potentially reach Category 3 before before landfall. pic.twitter.com/kJGYh6o9n5 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 24, 2017

WBRZ reports that landfall will occur late Friday along the Texas coast, but how the storm will affect Baton Rouge is still unclear. Four to seven inches of rain are possible, but some areas could experience heavier rain.

