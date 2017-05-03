Weather: Tornado watch for EBR Parish
A tornado watch is currently in effect for parts of southern Louisiana, including East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the National Weather Service. The watch will last until 5 p.m.
Entire state now under an 'Enhanced Risk' of severe weather today/tonight. Damaging winds, hail, tornadoes, heavy rain all possible. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/pqF4WzpFi0
— Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) May 3, 2017
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 5 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/XkwM4xmwAU
— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 3, 2017