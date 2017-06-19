The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a possible tropical development near the Yucatan Peninsula or the Gulf of Mexico.

“The likelihood of development is 70% over the next 48 hours and 90% over the next 5 days,” The office says in a news release. “That means a tropical depression or weak tropical storm could be in the Gulf of Mexico early this week.”

In addition, there’s another weather system to watch out for. This system, dubbed “Potential Tropical Cyclone Two” is in the central Atlantic moving west.

High chance for tropical cyclone development near the Yucatan or in the southern Gulf early this week. @NHC_Atlantic #93L pic.twitter.com/eHxg4MsvN7 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) June 18, 2017

