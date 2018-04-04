Weekend Festival Lineup

I know it’s only Wednesday, but if you’re like me, you’re ready to start planning your weekend. Good news is, we’re in the peak of festival season in Louisiana and whether you’re looking to take a road trip or take an Uber downtown, there’s surely something for everyone.

Baton Rouge:

Ebb & Flow – where Baton Rouge and Brazilian culture unite. Head downtown for a weekend of music, games, crafts and tons of delicious food & drinks.

Southern Craft 2 Year Anniversary – check out their new exclusive birthday beers

New Orleans:

Louisiana Crawfish Boil Championship – the greatest crawfish cooking competition in Louisiana!

Lafayette:

Scott Boudin Festival – no matter how you pronounce “boudin” this festival is sure to please

PoBoy Festival – Live music, games and pretty much all the poboys you can eat.

New Iberia:

Books Along the Teche Literary Festival – celebrate writers of all genres from Louisiana to across the globe. All while enjoying the sweet southern charm of New Iberia.